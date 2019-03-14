Dal and demolitions

March 14, 2019 |

Lakes and Waterways Developmental Authority (LAWDA) over the years has proved unrelenting in its most usual action against encroachments. Their squads seem to have become demolition experts as pictures and videos of the demolition drives are often shared by LAWDA officials. These pictures, however, fail to shed light on how much successful their ceaseless campaign really are. Perhaps, the authority with its perfunctory role dismisses the resistance shown by the dwellers or encroachers as unnecessary. But for the government, it is vital to know why the demolitions fail to create a strong deterrent against the water body’s encroachment. The root of the problem, which the encroachers often pronounce in their defense, is the shoddy rehabilitation policy that has been in place for decades now. On Tuesday, the High Court questioned the State government to inform where, how and when the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers will take place. The honorable court asking the question, even decades after the government framed its policy on the rehabilitation of those inhabitants that live near Dal, is a slap on it. The High Court also directed LAWDA to file a report indicating the manner and method by which the rehabilitation process of Dal dwellers can be undertaken. Bringing a house down, as we all know, is not a feat but building one surely is. It is because of the holes in the rehabilitation policy that the Dal dwellers are either not moving away from the illegally occupied areas or they are returning back to the encroached land holdings that unfortunately belong to the lake area. Despite spending crores of rupees under lake conservation over the years, the rehabilitation of dwellers and reclaiming the occupied areas have never been completed. Against this background, the usual exercise by LAWDA seems futile. It doesn’t serve any purpose as few structures are pulled down and in their place new ones and usually more in number are erected. The defiance of the encroachers is understood since the government has completely failed to convince them of their illegal undertakings in the absence of a proper rehabilitation plan. LAWDA officials must be aware of the futility, as constructions despite ban on the material and transportation in areas near Dal continue unabated. In this perpetual exercise of demolition and erection of illegal structures, the sanity seems to be lost. It will go on and on, lest the government addresses the root of the problem, which is a proper rehabilitation plan and process. Until it is a win-win situation for both, the lake area will keep on shrinking.