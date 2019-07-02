DAK welcomes new Principal GMC

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday welcomed the appointment of Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Shah as new Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

In a statement issued here DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan said we hope newly appointed principal will revive the pristine glory of GMC.

“A man of impeccable integrity, Dr Shah has excellent managerial skills and is the right person to head the prestigious institution of the state,” Dr Nisar said adding that “his new role as principal will bring accountability in the system and will end sufferings of patients.”

“Patients face immense hardships and they leave hospitals dissatisfied with the care they receive. They are made to wait for months for procedures and surgeries so that they are forced to see doctors at their private clinics. It is painful to see patients waiting in long queues for hours and they end up being seen by students in GMC associated hospitals,” Dr Nisar said.

“It is the poorest of poor who come to government hospitals and they have to pay hefty sums on tests and medicines which they cannot afford,” he added.

“We believe that new principal will rebuild trust and strengthen the bond between doctors and patients which is the most important component of patient care,” said Dr Nisar.