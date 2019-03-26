DAK warns against misuse of antibiotics

March 26, 2019 |

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday has warned the public and healthcare providers against misuse of antibiotics.

“Misuse of antibiotics is responsible for alarming levels of antibiotic resistance in Kashmir valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a communiqué.

“More than 70 percent of antibiotics prescribed are either given unnecessarily or used improperly,” he said.

DAK President said antibiotics are prescribed for viral infections against which they have no effect.

“You go to a doctor with cold or flu; you will walk away with a prescription for antibiotics,” he said.

“Every time you have fever, you are given an antibiotic. Every fever is not because of infection and does not require an antibiotic. Antibiotics find their way in prescriptions for viral diarrheas, sore throats, ear and sinus discharges,” he added.