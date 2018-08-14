DAK president Dr Nisar reinstated

Srinagar, Aug 13:
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday reinstated the services of DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan, four years after he was placed under suspension for raising voice against fake drug perpetrators.
“State government has revoked the suspension of Dr Nisar ul Hassan” said Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today in a communiqué.
An order no, 465-HME of 2018 dated 13-08-18 was issued in this regard by the Under Secretary to Government Nissar Ahmad Wani.
“Dr Nisar ul Hassan Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar is hereby reinstated,” reads the order.
The decision had sparked widespread outrage and criticism within the medical fraternity.
“I am happy to get back to work. I feel elated that my long-drawn struggle for justice has finally born result. I thank all those who stood by me all these years,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
“I was victimized for highlighting the illegal trade of spurious drugs in which some higher ups were involved.” (CNS)