July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

To oppose the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has called for 1-hour strike on Thursday.

“The non-essential services, including OPDs, will be shut from 10-11 am on Thursday while emergency services like casualty, operation theatres, ICU and related services will function normally,” said a spokesperson of DAK in a statement.

The DAK has asked medical students of various medical colleges in State to boycott classes in solidarity with them.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said NMC bill is ‘draconian’ and is going to “degrade and degenerate” the health and medical education system in India.

He said that section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakhs unqualified non-medical persons to practice modern medicine.

“The bill has vaguely defined term Community Health Provider and allows anyone associated with modern medicine to get registered in NMC and be licensed to practice modern medicine,” he said.

“This would mean that all paramedics including pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, optometrists are becoming eligible to practice modern medicine and prescribe independently. This law legalizes quackery,” Naik said.

