DAK holds medical camp at Bemina

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday held a free medical camp at Yateem Khana School at Bemina.

DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement said school health programme is an important component of total health care delivery system to promote, protect and maintain health of school children.

“Around 300 children were screened by a team of specialist doctors headed by DAK Spokesperson Dr Riyaz Ahmad Daga.

The team screened children for diseases, deficiencies; defects and disabilities besides checked their nutritional and immunization status,” he said.

The team made students aware about the importance of personal hygiene, environmental sanitation and safe drinking water. Students were sensitized and made aware of H1N1 influenza and were educated about measures to be taken to protect individuals and community from flu.

Free medicines were given to patients and baseline investigations were done on all the students.

Other doctors who attended on patients in the camp were Dr Suhail Shah (Dentist), Dr Waseem (pediatrician), Dr Zahoor (Physician specialist) and Dr Shahid Peerzada (Internist).