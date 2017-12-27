DAK delegation call on Health Minister

Discusses various issues
Srinagar:
A delegation of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) under its president, Dr Suhail Naik called upon Minister for Health & Medical Education Bali Bhagat at his official residence in Srinagar.
According to a statement issue here, it was for the first time after recently held elections that DAK led by Dr Naik met the minister.
The delegation had a one hour long discussion with the Minister during which various issues were discussed threadbare.
The minister assured and promised to resolve all genuine issues of doctors and simultaneously asked to continue the work with utmost zeal. He acknowledged that Health Personnel are the most taxed and the staff is delivering more than its capacity particularly in all major health institutes.
DAK appealed the minister to chair a "Health Reform Seminar" which the organization will organize wherein all issues pertained to health department along with their achievable solutions can be deliberated upon. The minister was apprised that state is in dire need of “Comprehensive Health policy" The minister promised of chairing the same shortly.
DAK also apprised minister that the doctors of J&K have made an umbrella organization of J&K Doctors Coordination Committee (JKDCC) wherein common issues of all medical specialties across J&K have been clubbed under one memorandum which will be shortly submitted officially in Jammu to him.
