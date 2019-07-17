DAK, CSFK pitches for full fledged critical care ambulance transportation of sick patients

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) and civil society forum Kashmir (CSFK) Tuesday demanded for full fledged critical care ambulances for the transportation of patients from rural health care to central hospitals.

In a statement issued here, Dr Masood Rashid, senior executive member of DAK and critical care specialist, said that large number of critically ill patients referred to central hospitals from rural facilities suffer in absence of critical care ambulance transportation. “Inter-hospital transports in simple ambulances and without trained health personnel or technical assistance is now-days one of the major factors for increased mortality and morbidity in such patients. It is very much imperative to continuously manage their airway, breathing and circulation (ABC) continuously during their transportation. Since the state is conflict ridden and there is alarming rate of road traffic accidents, such method of transportation is in dire need of minute,” he said.

“Therefore, we emphasize the importance of having some technically trained persons to transport patients in critical care ambulances to prevent and resolve technical problems during transportation,” the statement added.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that though every patient does not require the highest level of critical care during transportation, but inter-hospital transport is a black hole between referring and receiving centers. Appropriate and effective critical care ambulances can reduces morbidity and downstream in-patient cost.