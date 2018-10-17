DAK condoles Dr Rafiq’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday held a condolence meeting here at Government Medical College (GMC) to mourn the demise of Dr Rafiq Ahmad Mir, Head Social and Preventive Medicine department of SKIMS Medical College who breathed his last today at Medanta Hospital Delhi after a brief illness
Expressing profound grief over the death, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in the meeting conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Dr Rafiq suffered a massive heart attack few days back while he was performing his duties at SKIMS.
Terming the death as irreparable loss, Dr Nisar said the medical fraternity has lost a gem of a person in the demise of Dr Rafiq.
“Born in Kanlibagh area of Baramulla, Dr Rafiq was a man of impeccable integrity. He passed his MBBS from GMC Srinagar and after completing his post graduation joined SKIMS Medical College Srinagar and became head of SPM department,” said Dr Nisar in a statement issued here.
“Dr Rafiq was instrumental in shaping the department and was involved in many preventive medicine programs,” he said. Paying rich tributes to Dr Rafiq, DAK president said the demise has left a great void in the field of medicine.
“His contributions in the field of medicine will be remembered for a long time to come,” he said.
Terming the deceased as a noble soul, Dr Nisar said Dr Rafiq always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor.
“He will be sorely remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” he said.