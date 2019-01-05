DAK condoles demise of Dr Ahad

Srinagar, Jan 04:
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has expressed grief on hearing upon the sad demise of Dr. Sheikh Abdul Ahad, former HOD ENT, SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
In a statement issued here spokesperson of DAK led by Dr Suhail Naik said, "He has been among the torch bearers in establishing the department of ENT at SMHS hospital. Prof. Abdul Ahad was born in Seloo, Sopore. After completing his MBBS and MS (ENT) from prestigious Maulana Azad Medical college in 1960s he joined the Department of ENT at SMHS hospital, served there in various capacities and superannuated as Prof. and Head of Department in 1999. After retiring from government service he was actively involved in private practice," Dr Naik said.
Prof. Ahad is survived by wife and 3 sons of which the youngest, Dr Sheikh Imran is an Ortopaedician in the Department of Health Services, Kashmir.
The spokesperson said a delegation of DAK visited the ancestral house of the deceased in Seloo,Sopore and participated in his last rites (janazah).
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) led by Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan has also condoled the demise of Dr Sheikh Abdul Ahad. Dr Ahad breathed his last yesterday at SKIMS after he was operated one week back for a duodenal perforation. Earlier he was operated for prostatic malignancy and was on chemoradiotherapy. He was 74.
Saddened over the death, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan said it is a great loss to the medical fraternity and his death has resulted in an unbridgeable void in the field of medicine.
Terming the death as an irreparable loss, Dr Nisar said the medical fraternity has lost a gem of a person.
“Born in Seelu Sopore area of District Baramulla, Dr Ahad was a man of impeccable integrity,” he said.
“A medical luminary, Dr Ahad graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi and after completing his postgraduation joined GMC Srinagar and became head of the department of otolaryngology,” Dr Nisar said.
“He was instrumental in shaping up the department and made difference in lives of hundreds of patients. His commitment to the welfare of people of the state was commendable. He rendered his services to the people of state at a time when many doctors left them to fend for themselves,” Dr Nisar added.
“His contributions in the field of otolaryngology will be remembered for all times to come. His surgical skills were a treasure and are even now practiced by his pupils. He was a compassionate and an empathetic doctor because of which he was very popular among patients. He will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives he touched,” Dr Nisar further said.
Meanwhile, a delegation of DAK led by its President attended funeral prayers of Dr Ahad at his residence in Seelu Sopore. The delegation which included DAK Spokesperson Dr Riyaz Ahmad Daga sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.