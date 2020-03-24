DAK advises rationale use of masks

March 24, 2020 00:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

With the rising demand for masks since the outbreak of novel (new) coronavirus, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday advised people of Kashmir valley to use face masks rationally.

“We need to make sure we reserve the masks for healthcare workers and vulnerable who need them most,” said DAK President DrNisarul Hassan.

“Face masks should not be used by healthy individuals,” he said adding “there is no scientific evidence to show health benefits of using mask for non-sick persons in the community during a pandemic.”

DrNisar said use of masks in normal individuals creates a false sense of security that can lead to the neglect of other essential preventive measures like hand washing.

“If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person who is suspected of having the novel virus infection,” DrNisar said.

“Face masks should also be worn by persons who are coughing or sneezing,” he said

DrNisar said it would also be rational for people in quarantine to wear face mask to prevent potential spread of the infection.

“In addition, vulnerable populations such as older people and those with medical conditions should wear face masks if supplies permit,” he said.

DrNisar said all healthcare workers should mandatorily wear masks.

“There are two types of masks used to prevent infection – surgical masks and N95 type masks,” he said.

“I am seeing people in the streets wearing N95 masks which are not meant for them,” DrNisar said adding “N95 masks are for those healthcare workers who are managing infective cases of the novel virus in isolation wards.

“These high-end masks are for those laboratory personnel dealing with samples of patients infected with the new virus,” he added.

DrNisar said that the face masks should be changed after every 6 to 8 hours and the used ones should be disposed of as per waste disposal guidelines.