Dairy farmers demand payment of bills

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dairy farmers on Friday protested demanding payment of pending Rs 250 lakh bills with ammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Co-operative Limited (JKMPCL).

The protesting farmers said JKMPCL had procured 50000 litres of milk from them after which the unit was closed by the administration.

JKMPCL is the apex dairy cooperative organization of J&K state with a network of more than 20000 milk producers across the state associated with us through 400 village dairy co-operative societies.

They said on 3 July 2019 District Administration Srinagar suddenly close-down one of the units of this organization at Milk Plant Cheshmashahi Srinagar while processing of 50000 litres of milk for next-day supplies to Civil markets as well as Army stations.

The farmers protested on 19 July 2019 at 11 AM at Milk Plant Cheshmashahi Srinagar against the non-payment of their milk bills.