DAAM, FTII to organize workshop on Fine Art Photography

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
Directorate of Archives, Archaeology & Museums (DAAM), Jammu and Kashmir Government in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune (FTII) is scheduled to organize a 10-day-long workshop on ‘Fine Art Photography’ at SPS Museum, Srinagar starting from November 4.
Director, DAAM, Munir-Ul-Islam, informed that during the 10-day Fine Art Photography workshop, top-notch professionals would tutor aspirants about various aspects of Fine Art imagery. He said that interested aspirants may send their resume along with their portfolio at rabia.qureshi@yahoo.co.in by Thursday (November 1, 2018) or visit the DAAM office at SPS Museum, Lal Mandi, Srinagar.
The Director said that the aim of the workshop is to enable mid-level professionals the ability to more effectively express their own psychological identities, better integrate the subjectivity that is involved in aesthetic photography with the science of photography. The workshop would be exclusively for 10 mid-level professionals having 2 years’ experience of working as a fine art photographer or having a niche of exploring as a fine art photographer. The organizers said, they would charge Rs 4000 from each participant.
Pertinently, the Department with its primary mandate to preserve the tangible heritage of Jammu and Kashmir is looking after 2-museums, 48-State protected monuments, 3-Archives repositories, 2-Museums. The department has its establishments in 3-divisions of the State. The department has the distinction of possessing one of the oldest Archival Repositories in the sub-continent with record holdings dating back to the Mughal period (1724 AD). There are two multipurpose museums one each at Jammu and Srinagar. Both the Museums are known for their collection world over.