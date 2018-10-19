DAAM, FTII to organise 15-day workshop on ‘Fine Art Photography’

Srinagar:
Directorate of Archives , Archaeology & Museums, Jammu and Kashmir Government in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune is scheduled to organize 15-day long workshop on ‘Fine Art Photography’ at SPS Museum, Srinagar—starting from November 4, 2018.
Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Muneer-Ul-Islam, informed that during the 15-day Fine Art photography workshop, top-notch professionals would tutor aspirants about various aspects of Fine Art imagery. He informed that the aim of the workshop is to enable students the ability to more effectively express their own psychological identities, better integrate the subjectivity that is involved in aesthetic photography with the science of photography. The workshop would be exclusviley for 10 mid-level professionals—having three years experince of working as fine art photpgrager. The organisors would charge Rs 4000 from partcipants.
The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums with its primary mandate to preserve the tangible heritage of Jammu and Kashmir is looking after 2-museums, 48-State protected monuments, 3-Archives repositories, 2-Museums. The department has its establishments in 3-divisions of the State. The department has the distinction of possessing one of the oldest Archival Repositories in the sub-continent with record holdings dating back to Mughal period (1724 AD). There are two multipurpose museums one each at Jammu and Srinagar. Both the Museums are known for their collection world over.