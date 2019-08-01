D C Raina meets Governor

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advocate General of J&K and Member of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), D C Raina met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Raina briefed Governor about the to-date status of important cases relating to J&K which are pending in the various Courts.

Governor and Raina also discussed about various aspects relating to the smooth conduct of ongoing Amarnath Yatra.