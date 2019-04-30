About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | RK Web News

Cyclone Fani: GoI orders release of over Rs 1000 crore assistance for four states

 

The Home Ministry has ordered for advance release of financial assistance of 1086 crore rupees for four states to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in response to cyclonic storm FANI.

Based on the decision of National Crisis Management Committee, the amount will be released to their State Disaster Response Fund. Around 200 crore rupees have been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh, over 340 crore for Odisha, 309 crore for Tamil Nadu and 235 crore rupees for West Bengal.

