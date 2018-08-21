Cyclists cover 410 km in 3 days

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Two youths from central Kashmir's Ganderbal District Mohmad Amin Lone ( Sheen Amin) from Arahama Kangan and Bazil Shafi of Wani Mohallah Kangan covered more than 450 kms in 3 days including sight-seeing on way to Ladakh by cycling.
Sheen Amin is a student of Kashmir University doing Masters in Physical Education and Bazil Shafi is a student of 3rd Sem in Government Collage Ganderbal.
"We concluded our solo rides today covering more than 450 kms on cycle,” Bazil Shafi told on Phone.
"Our ride from Ganderbal to Ladakh was a journey of excitement on mountains and potholed roads especially the mighty Zojila," he added.
They started the journey without any equipment and training but the will to do took us to Ladakh crossing dangerous Zojila.