Cycling championship held at Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association Tuesday organised district cycling championship from Baroosa to Manigam in Ganderbal.
Twenty cyclists competed in three senior, junior and sub junior categories.
DSP Traffic Faheem Ali flagged off the race in presence of dignitaries of Police department.
In senior category, Bazil Ahmad Rather finished first, Mehraj Ud Din Dar secured second and Shahid Maqbool finished third.
In junior category Sahil Mohammad, Mohammad Saleem Bhat and Lone Sakib Shabir finished first second and third respectively.
In sub -junior category, Tantary Younis, Tawheed and Wajid Nazir were declared Ist, second and third respectively. Chief Guest Faheem Ali and Naseer Mushtaq Rather distributed participation certificates and medals to the position holders and participants.
General Secretary District Ganderbal cycling Association Mohammad Amin Lone highlighted the importance of cycling.
The Championship was organised by District Ganderbal Cycling Association under the Aegis of J&K Cycling Association.