Cycle race competition held at Tangmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 11 Mar:
A cycle race competition was organised by the Army from Tangmarg market to Druoo and back on 10 Mar 2018. A total of 35 students of 29 various schools of Tangmarg region participated in the event. The locals rendered a helping hand in controlling the busy traffic and encouraged the young participants with their cheering.
The first 10 participants were presented momentos each as a token of their hard work and displaying true sportsman spirit. The first 10 participants will also be felicitated after the culmination of Inter School Sports and Cultural meet on 15 Mar 2018.
“The event not only provided a forum for interaction between Army, Civil Administration and Awam but also strengthened the Civil-Military relation which will go a long way in making a bright future of Kashmir.”
