May 26, 2019 | PTI

CWC unanimously rejects Rahul's offer to step down as Cong president after poll debacle

A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as party president after the Lok Sabha poll debacle and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.
The meeting deliberated on the reasons behind the Congress's defeat in the elections for four long hours with various leaders urging Rahul Gandhi to continue to provide leadership to the party.
"Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his address to the CWC offered his resignation as the party president. The CWC unanimously and with one voice rejected the same and requested the Congress President for his leadership and guidance in these challenging times," said the resolution passed by CWC.
The CWC "unanimously" called upon the Rahul Gandhi to lead the party in its ideological battle and to champion the cause of India's youth, the farmers, the SC, ST, OBCs, the minorities, the poor and the deprived sections, it said.
Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met here.
The CWC meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of party-ruled states and other top leaders.

 

