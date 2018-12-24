CWC Jammu reunites missing girl child with her family in UP

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 23:
In an another effort to reunite the missing children with their families, Children Welfare Committee (CWC) Jammu has successfully sent a differently-abled girl to his parents in Uttar Pradesh after tracing their details.
According to an official, the differently-abled girl named Tulsi was found by Childline in Jammu about four years back and was housed in Children Home Channi Rama.
The girl was today seen off by the Chairperson Selection Cum Oversight Committee Justice (Retd) Masoodi to be united with her family in the presence of offices of CWC and others.
Tulsi is being handed over to her extended family at Aligarh through Children Welfare Committee (CWC) Aligarh. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Masoodi appreciated the efforts made by CWC Jammu, and in particular it’s Chairperson, Shalini Sharma in tracing the extended family of the girl child and facilitating her return to family.
He also expressed hope that all the CWC’s likewise shall pursue their duties with similar zeal, spirit and mission.
It was informed on the occasion that on the directions of SSP Jammu, travel arrangements for the girl were made and also the escort party was sent along to accompany the girl child.
Mission Director ICPS, G A Sofi and Member SCOC Rajiv Khajuria were also present on the occasion who also appreciated the efforts of CWC Jammu for their continued efforts to ensure the welfare of children in distress, the official added.