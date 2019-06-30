CWC, Childline prevent child marriage in Jammu

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Timely action saves minor girl from getting married

The timely intervention by the joint team of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Childline, today prevented the marriage of a 16-year old girl here at Channi Himmat area of the district Jammu.

Child Welfare Committee Jammu and Childline received a message regarding the marriage of a 16-year old girl belonging to a deprived family.

Acting swiftly on the call, the police was immediately informed and a joint team of all the stakeholders rushed to the place in Channi Himmat area where the marriage function was happening. The team after reaching the place enquired from the parents and other people about the age of the girl so as to get confirmed before taking further action in the complaint.

The team explained, to the parents of the girl, about the harmful effects of child marriage, the health problems that child bride faces and the legalities regarding the offence. Childline team persuaded the parents to stop the marriage after explaining to them in detail about The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 which prohibits marriages of girls below 18 years of age.

After verifying the birth records of the girl, police stopped the marriage thus saving a minor girl from getting married at a young age.

Later, the parents and the girl were counselled at the police station where they were made understand about the ill effects of child marriage.

The whole operation was done under the guidance of Chairperson, District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Shalini Sharma.

Besides, Rahul Raja Sharma of Save the Children, officials of CWC, members of Childline and police officials were the part of the rescue team.



