CVD mitigation in rural areas requires synergy between multiple stakeholders: Dr. Sushil

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 23 Dec:
Dr. Sushil, Head Department of Cardiology, Super Specialty, Jammu on Sunday said that synergy between relevant stakeholders towards the causes and the necessary mitigation strategies were required to make the rural areas free from the prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in the rural regions of the state.
As per a statement, he stated that there is rapid upsurge of patients in the hospitals hailing from rural areas of the region which though may be attributed to the less advanced healthcare facilities in such areas but largely encompasses other factors viz. affordability, awareness and accessibility.
He pointed out that in order to achieve the vision of health for all a reality, the relevant government and non government agencies must work hand in hand towards the model of development which embraces health at its epicentre.
Keeping in line with the above vision, Dr. Sushil conducted a day long camp at Govt. High school Sunail Village of Akhnoor Tehsil.
More than 350 people were screened and advised during the camp. Medicines were also provided as per the requirement, the statement.
During his interaction with the people, he highlighted that a significant gap exists between rural and urban healthcare and this deprivation in rural areas is very debilitating as near about 70 % of the state population lives in rural areas. “Hitherto there was a notion that people in rural areas are much healthier than their urban counterparts but now we can observe rapid surge of diseases in the rural areas also. There are around 40 million heart patients in India, out of which 19 million reside in urban areas and 21 million in rural areas.”
Residents of the area appreciated the efforts of Dr Sushil and his team in extending quality healthcare service in far flung area and expressed hope that such outreach program will be a regular feature in their area in near future.
Others who were part of this camp included Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor and Dr. Kewal Sharma. Paramedics.