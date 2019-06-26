CVC reviews status of pending cases in Kashmir

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) P L Gupta Tuesday held a meeting to review the status of cases pending with the District Vigilance Officers of Kashmir.

Vigilance Commissioners Gazzanfer Hussain and Hilal Ahmad Parray and Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau Anand Jain participated in the meeting.

The CVC expressed anguish at delay in disposing off the inquiries entrusted to District Vigilance Officers by the State Vigilance Commission and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

It was also conveyed that the nature of disposal and quality of reports furnished in some cases was not satisfactory.

The Commission was informed that 409 references of Anti-Corruption Bureau referred to the Deputy Commissioners / Additional Deputy Commissioners were pending disposal whereas, 44 references from State Vigilance Commission where, abuse of official position was reflected and enquiry was ordered through District Vigilance Officers were pending with the District Vigilance Officers viz. Additional Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division.

It also transpired that the inquiries were pending for want of attendance of complainants or spot visits by the Inquiry officers.

The Commission also expressed concern at large number of pending appeals arising out of alleged illegal mutations done by field revenue officials for considerations, other than merit.

The Additional Deputy Commissioners were advised to ensure expeditious disposal of such cases as well so that faith reposed by a common man in the senior Revenue officers for rectification of wrongs done at cut-off levels, was maintained.

The District Vigilance Officers briefed the Commission about some practical problems being faced by them and it was decided that some of the genuine concerns would be brought to the notice of the Government for appropriate action.