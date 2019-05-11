CVC meets Governor

Chief Vigilance Commissioner, P.L. Gupta met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Gupta briefed Governor about the functioning of the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Governor emphasized the crucial importance of these two institutions working without fear and favour to ensure that corrupt elements are effectively dealt with.
