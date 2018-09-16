Cut ties with police, SOG: LeT urges people

Outfit issues warning, says ‘something needs to be done’
Outfit issues warning, says ‘something needs to be done’
Srinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba, chief, Mahmood Shah today urged people of Kashmir to end ties with police and SOG.
In an emailed statement to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Shah said “something has to be done because J&K Police and SOG has become rabid dogs which India is able to unleash at will. We appeal people to completely ostracize and boycott JK Police and SOG and to cut off all social and economic relationship with them.”
The militant outfit also paid tributes to lain militants killed in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
“We pay tributes to the valor and sacrifice of our militants who were killed in Kulgam,” the statement said. “Despite the fact that our hearts are burning for revenge we have always used a measured and calibrated response against J&K Police, SOG and their informers who sell the holy blood of militants for a petty amount to the forces,” the outfit said.