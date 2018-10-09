Custodian General inspects evacuee properties in South Kashmir

Srinagar, October 8:
Custodian General, J&K, Farooq Ahmad Shah conducted inspection of evacuee properties in various parts of district Rajouri and South Kashmir.
At Rajouri, he was accompanied by Custodian Evacuee Property Jammu, Tehsildar Budhal (Koternka) and Deputy Custodian Rajouri and other concerned officials.
Custodian General observed that a big chunk of evacuee land at Koteranka village in Tehsil Budha of Rajouri has been encroached upon. He directed the concerned Tehsildar/ Deputy Custodian Rajouri to conduct demarcation of the said land.
It was said that evacuee land has swindled by getting mutations under section 3-A attested on fictitious names of displaced persons. In this regard, Shah directed the Deputy Custodian to file application against all such mutations in the court.
During the visit to South Kashmir areas, the Custodian General inspected evacuee property orchards in Achabal which is to be developed for High density apple plantation in consultation with experts of Horticulture Department.
Shah asked the Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir to plant hybrid walnut trees in Evacuee property orchard at Andoo in the coming plantation season.
He also directed the field agencies to keep proper eye on the evacuee land so that same is not misused or encroached upon by the unscrupulous elements. Further, he asked the concerned officials to furnish the list of orchards under management of the department along with tiny orchards quantum of land, number of fruit bearing trees and its auction money on the annual basis.
Custodian General was accompanied by Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir, Deputy Custodian Central, Incharge Deputy Custodian Anantnag and other concerned officials.