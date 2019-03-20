Custodial killing exposes vulnerability of life in Kashmir: Mirwaiz

March 20, 2019 |

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday said that the killing of a teacher in Police custody exposes vulnerability of Kashmiris.

In a tweet Mirwaiz said, “Distraught at the brutal custodial killing of young Rizwan Ahmed of Awantipora. The brutal killing once again exposes the, helplessness, vulnerability and insecurity to the lives of Kashmiri’s as impunity of the authorities keeps rising.”