Custodial death: ANC to knock SC doors

March 20, 2019

Awami National Conference (ANC) on Tuesday said that the party has decided to knock the doors of Supreme Court over the custodial death of a youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

ANC, senior-vice, president, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told local newsgathering agency, KNS that the party will move to SC and will file a petition regarding the death of a youth in custody today. “We will not shed tears but will take prompt steps by moving straightly to the SC with taking the bereaved family on board.”

He said there are judgments where persons involved in the custodial killings have awarded death sentence and “we will also seek a stern action against those involved in the death of the youth.”

He said the decision to move to the SC has been taken as there are several such cases where the families are awaiting justice in the Valley.

