Aaftab Alam
This article is inspired by a scary, dream-induced glimpse I have built over the “curtain of perception” about one day becoming a teacher and the reality on the other side.
Last two decades, from the time of the rise of militancy in the state and the decreasing rate of employment to the time of being conferred with the honours of teacher Grade II made trends in modern educational circles of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dreams of teaching started with the scheme of SSA and later casted me in the shoots of sloganeering on the roads with the help of camera phones in search of a roaring and heart-breaking scene of nation builder.
Written orders promising me a secure future after five years proved to be just a paper signed with billions of blatant discriminations, secrets and lies.
No fault of mine made me to doubt about the degrees from premier institutions of state and country.
As soon as institutions made me confident about my educational qualifications,Noor society got me the membership that too free of cost,which my conscience rejected as I was too short of package being offered by the developer.
As so many of us have noticed, festival salaries has made day-to-day living in modern society for SSA teacher alienated from nature. It isn’t just a function of not being able to cope up in buildings, traveling on roads in motor vehicles, and obtaining our food off of refrigerated shelves, but the risk of losing the grace.
In our personal daily dealings, our time and thoughts are taken up by unnatural outside stimuli due to our large scale financial crisis and relationships with people in the socioeconomic context.These circumstances shaped our perception.
However, we may not realize how much our minds and way of viewing the universe have been taken over by discriminations, it is sometimes only possible to grasp it on a visceral- or altered-consciousness level, when we escape to a natural environment and live without society or much resources at hand.
The dominance of our politicians and the material world in and around our lives is a monolith blocking out the real or original universe. It's as if a large curtain comprising materialist society is in front of us: so large and so close that even the most conscious of us do not notice its massive presence. The awareness we can muster while in front of the curtain is inadequate to see how pervasive and false the illusion is.
It is a chilling concept to think of our perception as incredibly narrow and shallow due to our inability to either roll curtain or to tear it down. When did the curtain go up? We put it up ourselves, but increasingly we were also born into it. Our separation from other teachers only accelerates for humanity as a whole, so as "progress" marches on, the younger a person is the more invisible and oppressive the curtain.
What we increasingly see and feel is the injustice due to the success of being able to lift the literacy rate.
These invalid wants, even if all satisfied in moderation or excess, serve to impede our consciousness.Furthermore, many of us are drawn to building "an identity" after re identification by the SAC.
The most one can usually grasp about the limitations of today’s alleged "real world" is in acknowledging the spiritual dearth of today’s modern living of teacher with SSA tag.
Some will act on that sentiment through meditation perhaps or, say, treesitting to protect an ancient forest. Others may seek expanded awareness of the facts.
But this does not mean the curtain has been torn down by or for any of those seekers. Political forces still strives to turn us into numbers that follow, like sheep, the practical routes to material security and safety from law enforcement or other unpleasantness. They tried to shape us with no self-determination except for voting - almost always on false choices,with the hope of justice in the box.
What happens when we block out the universe or have it crowded out from our daily experience? Our reality is what we create, and our perception or observation of the universe helps shape the latter for us.
We affect other species (being teachers) but the overall effect of adhering to the grand illusion takes another toll on our mental health which in-turn weakens the survival of the future.
My decades of education on perception and awareness have been influenced by the atrocities at the hands of different dispensations.
Visualizing the concept of the curtain as anti-consciousness came to me as a shocking revelation that caused me to vibrate with uneasiness and concern, yet with gratitude for its clarity.
What may be original or rare is the idea that the normal state of awareness and almost everything we perceive is a false construct of a temporary sort.
The false construct is worse than having blinders on that we don’t know are there, for the view straight ahead would still be clear with blinders. It is worse than being blindfolded, because we could still hear and think.
It is more like we don’t have much of an idea of the amount of distress we have recieved,I believe, turns out not to be 10%, 20% or 50%, as some of us have suspected, but perhaps over 99%.
I’ would like to think that besides appreciating the choice of being in the profession of prophets spoiled by the system of discriminations and a recovered sense of cosmic awareness, we will act with the compassion of true wisdom implied in the higher reaches of homo sapiens.
shataab077@gmail.com