Current discourse demonises all Kashmiris, Rouf Dar's sacrifice overlooked: Mehbooba

June 04, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that the current discourse demonises all Kashmiris and conveniently overlooks stories like that of Rouf Dar who sacrificed his life to save five tourists in health resort of Pahalgam, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said had he been pelting stones, his pictures and videos would have gone viral.



Lashing out the national media, Ms Mehbooba, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Dar’s heroic valour wasn’t celebrated by any prime time news channel.

Reacting to a report about Dar on twitter, Mehbooba wrote "Rouf Dar sacrificed his life to save five tourists. Current discourse demonises all Kashmiris conveniently overlooking such stories. Had he been pelting stones, his pics & videos would’ve gone viral. But his heroic valour isn’t celebrated by any prime time news channel."