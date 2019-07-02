Current affairs magazine ‘Bureaucracy’ launched

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first current affairs magazine ‘Bureaucracy’ was launched here on Monday.

The event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy was guest of honor on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Choudhary urged the students to come forward. He said Kashmiri students have enough talent to crack any exam in India and they have proven it in the past also.

“If the student follows a strategy and prepares with direction, they can easily crack the exam. They just need the focus and there is nothing impossible for them,” he said.

On the occasion, Chakravarthy said current affairs gained a crucial role in civil services examination and one needs to stay updated always,

He said, aspirants should manage their time effectively and be disciplined with the routine.

"Apart from the academic knowledge students should know the importance and must be aware of daily current affairs," Chakravarthy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gazalla Amin, an entrepreneur said it was a team effort to launch the first kind of current affairs magazine in the valley. Our students had to depend on other magazines available at higher prices, she said.