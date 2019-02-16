Curfew strictly in force in Jammu: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Inspector General of Police Jammu, MK Sinha said that the curfew was strictly in force in Jammu on Saturday.
“Curfew still imposed in Jammu district and strictly enforced. Situation normal. Don’t believe rumours being spread by miscreants,” IGP Jammu was quoted by police spokesman as having said.
Earlier, police spokesman asked people not to fell prey to rumours about the death of a civilian at Satwal in Jammu.
“Malicious rumour being spread regarding a death in Sarwal, Jammu. Please don't fall prey to. Rumour mongers would be dealt strictly under law,” he said.
On Friday the government imposed curfew in Jammu city after a mob set ablaze vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of residents of Gujjar Nagar and Talab Khatikan.
The mob gathered to vent their ire against the locals living in these areas to protest the Pulwama militant attack in which 44 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.