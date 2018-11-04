Curfew relaxed in parts of Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Authorities Sunday provided relaxation in curfew in parts of Kishtwar town.
The relaxation in curfew has been given to the areas including Hidyal, Bunistan and pochhal from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Similarly, areas like Bus stand, Umar Mohallah will have relaxation in curfew from 2:30 om to 5 pm.
Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.
The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.