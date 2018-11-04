About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Curfew relaxed in parts of Kishtwar

Published at November 04, 2018 01:30 PM 0Comment(s)630views


Curfew relaxed in parts of Kishtwar

Imran Shah

Kishtwar

Authorities Sunday provided relaxation in curfew in parts of Kishtwar town.

The relaxation in curfew has been given to the areas including Hidyal, Bunistan and pochhal from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Similarly, areas like Bus stand, Umar Mohallah will have relaxation in curfew from 2:30 om to 5 pm.

Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.

The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top