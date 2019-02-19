Curfew relaxed in parts of Jmu after 4 days

Govt employees unwilling to join duty, want safe passage for families to home
157 detained so far: IGP
Govt employees unwilling to join duty, want safe passage for families to home
JunaidKathjuSrinagar, Feb 18:
After four days, authorities on Monday afternoon relaxed curfew in parts of Jammu city.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, SanjeevVerma told Rising Kashmir that there was a partial relaxation in curfew in Jammu city from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday.
However, with improvement in the situation the relaxation was extended till late evening.
The relaxation remained in place in areas falling under police stations of Gandhi Nagar (except Police Post Nehru Park and Digiana), ChanniHimmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except Police Posts of Belicharana and Gadighat).
The restrictionsunder Section-144 remained in force on public gatherings.
An official said identity cards of the civil secretariat employees and the staff deployed with essential services were treated as curfew pass to facilitate their movement.
The air tickets, railway tickets and admit cards for various examinations were also treated as curfew passes, he said.
The curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community living in different parts of the city.
Trouble erupted when a group of people belonging to rightwing organisations including the BharatiyaJanata Party, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a procession carrying Indian flags through Gujjar Nagar area.
The protesters attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters in Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The mob had gathered to vent their ire against Kashmiris and locals of these areas to protest the Pulwama militant attack in which 44 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
However, the government employees living in Subhash Nagar alleged that mob threw a petrol bomb at their residential quarters in the mid-night.
Employees Coordination Committee Civil Secretariat, Chairman GhulamRasool Mir said the incident took place at 12 am.
“The petrol bomb hit vehicles that were parked outside the residential quarters,” Mir alleged.
Fearing attack on their families, the government employees have decided not to join their duties and asked authorities to facilitate their return home.
Mir said the employees have asked for a safe passage to Kashmir in their meeting with Governor’s Advisor KK Sharma today.
“We are having a meeting with Chief Secretary tomorrow. If they are willing to arrange transport well and good, otherwise we will leave on our own,” he said. “We can’t put our families in danger for the sake of a job.”
The Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF) president OwaisWani said no employee would return to work unless government provides transportation for their families to Kashmir.
“All employees have unanimously decided that we will continue to boycott work till our families are not safe,” Wani said.
However, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, S K Sinha refuted that a petrol bomb was hurled at the government flats in Subhash Nagar.
“It is not true. Petrol bomb can’t be made in plastic bottles. However, we are investigating the matter,” he said.
Sinha said the situation largely remained normal on Monday.
“The curfew has been re-imposed. However, it will again be relaxed tomorrow,” he said.
Sinha said seven more people involved in torching vehicles were arrested today taking total number of arrests to 157.