Curfew relaxed in Jammu till 12 noon

AgenciesJammu
Authorities have temporarily relaxed curfew in Jammu from 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, an official said.
The relaxation order is only for Wednesday, he said.
However, all educational institutes will remain shut and the exams scheduled for Wednesday are postponed.
Internet services on mobile phones also remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day in the city.
On Tuesday, the curfew was relaxed in few parts of the city and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere during the relaxation period, said an official.
On last Friday curfew was imposed after mobs torched vehicles of Kashmiris following the February 14 Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF men.