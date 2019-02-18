Curfew relaxed in Jammu for three hours till 5 pm

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma Monday said there will be a relaxation in curfew in the city areas from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
“After assessing the situation, we will take a call whether to relax curfew further or not,” Verma said
The relaxation will remains in place in areas falling under Police Stations of Gandhi Nagar (except Police Post Nehru Park and Digiana), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except Police Posts of Belicharana and Gadighat).
The identity cards of the Civil Secretariat Employees and the staff deployed with Essential Services shall be treated as curfew pass to facilitate their movement.
Moreover, Air Tickets, Railway Tickets and Admit Cards for various examinations would be also treated as curfew passes.
Divisional Commissioner urged people to maintain peace and tranquillity and do not allow the miscreants to create any trouble in their respective areas.
