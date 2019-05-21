Curfew relaxed in entire Bhaderwah town

May 21, 2019 | Mohammad Majid Malik

Authorities Monday relaxed curfew in entire Bhaderwah town of Chenab valley for the first time since its imposition on May 17 after improvement in the situation.

District Magistrate Doda Dilford Sagar initially ordered relaxation in curfew in entire town for one hour from 10 am to 11 am.

Later, he extended the curfew relaxation period till 3 pm as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The policemen made announcements through public address system about curfew relaxation and asked people to resume their normal activities.

Most shops and business establishments remained closed. Only private vehicles were plying on the roads.

People came out of their homes to buy essential commodities.

At many places, people complained about shortage of vegetables, milk and ration.

Long queues were witnessed outside ATMs.

People complained that ATMs were running out of cash.

Sagar said prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC would remain in force in entire town as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh also visited Bhaderwah and held meeting with prominent citizens of both communities at Dak Banglow, Bhaderwah.