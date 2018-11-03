Curfew relaxed for two hours in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Authorities Saturday relaxed curfew for two hours in Kishtwar town after a high-level meeting of officers on the killing of BJP leader and his brother.
Officials said the curfew was relaxed for two hours from 2:30 pm in the town.
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar held meeting with top officers and reviewed the situation in the district.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, District development commissioner Angrez Singh Rana, Inspector General of Police SD Singh, other senior officers, political leaders and prominent citizen attended the meeting.
The high-level meeting took place at the office of District development commissioner Kishtwar.
Authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar and parts of Doda and Baderwah districts to maintain law and order after the killings triggered massive protests.
Internet services in the curfew-bound areas was also suspended to prevent spread tensions in the area.
The Army also staged a flag march in the sensitive areas to help the district administration in Kishtwar to maintain law and order.
On Thursday, the Parihar brothers were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla when they were killed by unknown gunmen.