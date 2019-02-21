Curfew relaxed across Jammu city

Govt employees to join office today
Schools to reopen today, colleges tomorrow: DC
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 20:
The situation in Jammu Wednesday returned to normal as curfew was relaxed across the city for the first time since its imposition last Friday as no incident of violence was reported from anywhere.
The State administration had initially ordered relaxation in the curfew in the entire city from 8 am to 11 am, however, after assessing the situation, the relaxation was extended till evening.
Restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure remained in force in the city. The authorities, barring Jammu district, had also restored mobile internet services (2G only) but later snubbed it again for precautionary measures.
Although most of the shops and business establishments remained closed and only private vehicles were mostly seen on the road, the easing of restrictions allowed the people to come out of their homes and buy essential commodities.
People in some areas complained of shortage of vegetables, milk and ration and demanded that ATMs be made operational immediately as they are running out of cash.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Kumar said the situation was normal all day.
“There was no report of untoward incident from anywhere. But just for precautionary measures the night-curfew will remain in force,” Kumar said. “After assessing the situation tomorrow morning, curfew will again be relaxed.”
He said keeping the situation in view, all schools in the city would reopen tomorrow, however colleges would remain closed.
“The examination of 8th and 9th standards would be held as per schedule on Thursday in all districts of Jammu province. In case of restrictions in any area, the admit cards of students and identity cards of teachers will be treated as curfew passes,” Kumar said.
He said the 2G speed internet would also be restored from Wednesday evening and the speed can be further enhanced Thursday morning after the assessment of the situation.
On shortage of essential commodities and cash crunch, Kumar said by Thursday, all services would be restored in full strength.
The curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community living in different parts of the city.
Trouble erupted when a group of people belonging to rightwing organisations including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a procession carrying Indian flags through Gujjar Nagar area.
The protesters attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters in Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The mob had gathered to vent their ire against Kashmiris and locals of these areas to protest the Pulwama militant attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
Meanwhile, the government employees who boycotted duties following attacks on their residential quarters by a violent mob have also decided to resume work from Thursday.
Employees Coordination Committee Civil Secretariat, Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir said after the assurance from the government of providing security, the employees have decided to end their boycott.
Mir said the administration has also met their demand of providing transport facility to their families for leaving home.
“The administration has arranged SRTC busses for the families. In case any employee wants to send their family home, the facility is available,” Mir said.
The government employees from Kashmir continued to boycott duties for three consecutive days following attacks on their residential quarters by a violent mob.
Fearing attack on their families, the employees are demanding a safe passage for their families to home before returning to work.
Former President Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees Union, Rouf Ahmad Bhat impressed upon the Governor’s administration to ensure safe passage of families of secretariat employees moving toward Srinagar.
He requested the administration for free airlifting the families due to closure and pathetic road condition.
Bhat termed the attack on employees a ploy of some vested interests and emphasised upon the employees on maintaining communal harmony.