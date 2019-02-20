Curfew relaxation extended till 1.pm in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
District magistrate Jammu has extended curfew relaxation in the city on Wednesday.
An official said that the magistrate announced relaxation in curfew for whole Jammu district from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm today on 20th Feb 2019.
However, restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC shall remain imposed throughout the district, he said.
"All wine shops and bars shall remain closed".
Earlier, curfew was relaxed from 8 am to 12 noon.
However, all educational institutes will remain shut and the exams scheduled for Wednesday are postponed.
Internet services on mobile phones also remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day in the city.
On Tuesday, the curfew was relaxed in few parts of the city and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere during the relaxation period, said an official.
On last Friday curfew was imposed after mobs torched vehicles of Kashmiris following the February 14 Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF men.