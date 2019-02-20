Curfew relaxation extended in Jammu till 3 pm

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
The curfew relaxation in Jammu has been extended till 3 pm on Wednesday, Police said.
"Curfew relaxation to be extended in entire Jammu district from 01:00 PM to 3:00 PM today," Inspector General of Police Jammu tweeted.
Earlier, relaxation in curfew for whole Jammu district was provided from till 1pm today.
However, restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC shall remain imposed throughout the district, an official said.
"All wine shops and bars shall remain closed".
All educational institutes also remain shut and the exams scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.
Internet services on mobile phones also remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day in the city.
On Tuesday, the curfew was relaxed in few parts of the city and no untoward incident was reported.
On last Friday curfew was imposed after mobs torched vehicles of Kashmiris following the February 14 Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF men.