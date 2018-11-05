Curfew re-imposed in Kishtwar

Restrictions lifted from Bhaderwah
SIT detains 15 for questioning
Imran Shah / Majid MalikKishtwar / Bhaderwah, Nov 04:
Amid stringent security arrangements, curfew and restrictions were relaxed in Kishtwar and in Bhaderwah, restrictions were lifted completely after the improvement in situation.
The curfew and restrictions were imposed with the deployment of Army that staged a flag march in sensitive areas after the killing of BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar three days back in Kishtwar.
Even as there is no breakthrough in the case, the authorities relaxed curfew restrictions from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm in Hidyal, Kuleed, and Pochhal areas of the hilly district.
The relaxations were extended to Bus Stand, Umar Mohallah and Malipeth areas from 3 pm to 5 pm.
However, curfew was re-imposed in the mountainous district to maintain law-and-order.
During relaxation of curfew, the situation remained peaceful.
In view of the situation, the Administrator Aquaf, Kishtwar and Muslim Shoura Committee, Kishtwar decided to defer the celebration of annual function of Islamia Faridia High School, Kishtwar on the Urs of Shah Fariduddin Bagdadi.
Now, the Urs would be celebrated on November 10.
Meanwhile, authorities completely lifted curfew and restrictions from Bhaderwah as the situation showed improvement.
Sources said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained over 15 people for questioning regarding the killing of BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar.
Police already had kept two SPOs who were working as bodyguards of the slain BJP leader and his domestic help in custody and also detained a local from Kishtwar for questioning.
However, so far, Police has failed to get any breakthrough in the case.