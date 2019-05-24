Curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar, Pulwama parts

May 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities Friday imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of Srinagar city to prevent protests in the aftermath of killing of militant commander Zakir Moosa Thursday night.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in strength in Downtown areas of the city while barricades and concertina wires were laid at various intersections to restrict the movement of the people

The contingents of forces were also deployed at Hyderpora and Parraypora and Maisuma and some other parts of uptown Srinagar.

Restrictions have been also imposed in Pulwama, Aawntipora and Tral area of South Kashmir to prevent protests against Moosa’s killing.

Authorities also closed all schools, colleges and universities as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the valley.

Kashmir University and Islamic University of Sciences and Technology (IUST) Awantipora have postponed al examination scheduled on Friday, officials said.

Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Dadsara village in Tral on Thursday night.

