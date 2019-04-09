About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Kishtwar after firing in hospital

Authorities Tuesday imposed curfew-like restrictions in Kishtwar town after the firing incident at district hospital which a cop was killed and medical assistant was injured.

Reports said gunmen barged inside district hospital Kishtwar and open fire on medical assistant Chandrakant Singh, leaving him critically injured while his his personal security officer Rajinder Kumar was killed.

Soon after the incident district administration imposed curfew like restrictions in Kishtwar town and it's adjoining areas.

Reports said restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after protests erupted in the town.

Meanwhile, Singh was being airlifted to outside state for specialised treatment. He is reportedly associated with RSS.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Kishtwar after firing in hospital

              

Authorities Tuesday imposed curfew-like restrictions in Kishtwar town after the firing incident at district hospital which a cop was killed and medical assistant was injured.

Reports said gunmen barged inside district hospital Kishtwar and open fire on medical assistant Chandrakant Singh, leaving him critically injured while his his personal security officer Rajinder Kumar was killed.

Soon after the incident district administration imposed curfew like restrictions in Kishtwar town and it's adjoining areas.

Reports said restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after protests erupted in the town.

Meanwhile, Singh was being airlifted to outside state for specialised treatment. He is reportedly associated with RSS.

News From Rising Kashmir

;