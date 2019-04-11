About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 11, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew continues in Kishtwar; SIT formed to probe RSS leader’s killing

Violent clashes after Sharma’s cremation; Mob attacks SSP’s office, breaks camera drones to pieces

The supporters of RSS leader, who along with his bodyguard was killed by militants yesterday, resorted to violence after the cremation of the slain leader in Kishtwar, which remained under curfew for second consecutive day Wednesday.
Police, meanwhile, have constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of RSS leader and his security guard.
The curfew remained in force in Kishtwar district and Army contingents conducted flag march today.
After the cremation of slain RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar, the mob attacked the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar with stones compelling them to take refuge in Dak Banglow.
The stone pelting damaged vehicles parked outside the SSP office and property of the police office.
A Police Post Kuleed was also attacked with stones by the mob amidst sloganeering against district administration and police.
The protesters were demanding transfer of DC Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar.
Additional army contingents were rushed to the area and they tried to disperse the protesters.
As the mobs pelted stones on security men, police fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.
Clashes also broke-out between forces and protesters in Bunastan area. The police fired dozens of tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting mob.
After the violent protests, the elderly citizens of both the communities intervened to defuse the tension.
The army men also did not allow violent mobs to march towards Muslim areas, thus preventing situation from taking an ugly turn.
Army used camera drones to monitor the situation and conducted flag march.
However, some protesters threw stones towards the drones and damaged them.
“The camera drones were damaged into pieces,” said the eyewitnesses.
Senior RSS and BJP leaders including contesting candidate from Doda-Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary seat Jitendra Singh, Nirmal Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina, attended the cremation of slain RSS leader amid tension.
Meanwhile, police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DySP Ayaz Ahmed Sheikh to probe the killing of RSS leader and his PSO inside District Hospital, Kishtwar.
The situation in Kishtwar was tense but under control, a police official said.



Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 11, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew continues in Kishtwar; SIT formed to probe RSS leader’s killing

Violent clashes after Sharma’s cremation; Mob attacks SSP’s office, breaks camera drones to pieces

              

The supporters of RSS leader, who along with his bodyguard was killed by militants yesterday, resorted to violence after the cremation of the slain leader in Kishtwar, which remained under curfew for second consecutive day Wednesday.
Police, meanwhile, have constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of RSS leader and his security guard.
The curfew remained in force in Kishtwar district and Army contingents conducted flag march today.
After the cremation of slain RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar, the mob attacked the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar with stones compelling them to take refuge in Dak Banglow.
The stone pelting damaged vehicles parked outside the SSP office and property of the police office.
A Police Post Kuleed was also attacked with stones by the mob amidst sloganeering against district administration and police.
The protesters were demanding transfer of DC Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar.
Additional army contingents were rushed to the area and they tried to disperse the protesters.
As the mobs pelted stones on security men, police fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.
Clashes also broke-out between forces and protesters in Bunastan area. The police fired dozens of tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting mob.
After the violent protests, the elderly citizens of both the communities intervened to defuse the tension.
The army men also did not allow violent mobs to march towards Muslim areas, thus preventing situation from taking an ugly turn.
Army used camera drones to monitor the situation and conducted flag march.
However, some protesters threw stones towards the drones and damaged them.
“The camera drones were damaged into pieces,” said the eyewitnesses.
Senior RSS and BJP leaders including contesting candidate from Doda-Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary seat Jitendra Singh, Nirmal Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina, attended the cremation of slain RSS leader amid tension.
Meanwhile, police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DySP Ayaz Ahmed Sheikh to probe the killing of RSS leader and his PSO inside District Hospital, Kishtwar.
The situation in Kishtwar was tense but under control, a police official said.



News From Rising Kashmir

;