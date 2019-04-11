Curfew continues in Kishtwar; SIT formed to probe RSS leader’s killing

April 11, 2019 | Imran Shah

Violent clashes after Sharma’s cremation; Mob attacks SSP’s office, breaks camera drones to pieces

The supporters of RSS leader, who along with his bodyguard was killed by militants yesterday, resorted to violence after the cremation of the slain leader in Kishtwar, which remained under curfew for second consecutive day Wednesday.

Police, meanwhile, have constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of RSS leader and his security guard.

The curfew remained in force in Kishtwar district and Army contingents conducted flag march today.

After the cremation of slain RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar, the mob attacked the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar with stones compelling them to take refuge in Dak Banglow.

The stone pelting damaged vehicles parked outside the SSP office and property of the police office.

A Police Post Kuleed was also attacked with stones by the mob amidst sloganeering against district administration and police.

The protesters were demanding transfer of DC Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar.

Additional army contingents were rushed to the area and they tried to disperse the protesters.

As the mobs pelted stones on security men, police fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.

Clashes also broke-out between forces and protesters in Bunastan area. The police fired dozens of tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting mob.

After the violent protests, the elderly citizens of both the communities intervened to defuse the tension.

The army men also did not allow violent mobs to march towards Muslim areas, thus preventing situation from taking an ugly turn.

Army used camera drones to monitor the situation and conducted flag march.

However, some protesters threw stones towards the drones and damaged them.

“The camera drones were damaged into pieces,” said the eyewitnesses.

Senior RSS and BJP leaders including contesting candidate from Doda-Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary seat Jitendra Singh, Nirmal Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina, attended the cremation of slain RSS leader amid tension.

Meanwhile, police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DySP Ayaz Ahmed Sheikh to probe the killing of RSS leader and his PSO inside District Hospital, Kishtwar.

The situation in Kishtwar was tense but under control, a police official said.







