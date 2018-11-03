Curfew continues in Kishtwar, Army stages flag march

SIT constituted to probe killings; 3 including 2 PSOs detained; DGP blames militants
Slain BJP leader, brother cremated; protesters heckle MoS PMO
SIT constituted to probe killings; 3 including 2 PSOs detained; DGP blames militants
Imran ShahKishtwar, Nov 02:
The curfew continued in Kishtwar for the second consecutive day on Friday and army staged flag march to maintain law and order after while authorities constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of BJP leader and his brother.
The slain BJP leader and his brother were cremated in the afternoon.
After the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar yesterday, authorities imposed strict curfew and snapped the internet service as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
The police and paramilitary personnel armed with anti-riot gears enforced the curfew today also.
The Army, which was called by the administration, also patrolled the streets and staged flag march after the charged supporters of the slain BJP leader clashed with police outside the district hospital and police station Kishtwar, yesterday.
The protestors had also attacked SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta and SHO police station Kishtwar Inspector Sameer Jaleeni.
Though the situation remained peaceful with deployment of hundreds of police, paramilitary and army men, protests broke out when bodies of slain BJP leader and his brother were taken towards the cremation ground in Kishtwar.
The cremation took place during evening hours at Chowgan ground in Kishtwar. The MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, State BJP President Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, ex-Dy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, MP Jugal Kishore, ex-Minister Sunil Sharma, former minister Charder Parkash Ganga, MLA Daleep Parihar and MLA Shakti Parihar were present.
However, MoS PMO was heckled by some people, who were agitated over his presence and alleged that it was his first to the area after being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.
“You have done nothing for the security of people in Kishtwar even as we had voted for you,” shouted a group of agitating youth.
Sensing trouble, the MoS PMO left the venue on the advice of BJP leaders.
The protesters also shouted slogans against Pakistan.
Imam Jama Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kitchloo, condemned the killing of two brothers and demanded that the accused persons should be punished severely.
He appealed people to maintain communal harmony in the Chenab Valley.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told Rising Kashmir that situation in Chenab Valley remained peacefultoday.
“Both the communities have condemned the killing of two brothers in Kishtwar,” he said.
The DGP said BJP leader and his brother were killed by militants. “We have got some leads and further investigation is going on.”
“IGP Jammu Dr SD Singh Jamwal and DIG-Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban have been camping in Kishtwar to monitoring the situation,” he said.
Police, meanwhile, detained two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and a young servant of slain BJP leader Anil Parihar for questioning.
Police sources told Rising Kashmir that the servant was accompanying the two brothers when they were attacked by gunmen.
"The gunmen challanged the two brothers when they were heading for their house from a narrow lane and were told to raised hands by their killers. The young servant somehow managed from the spot last night," said the sources.
They said both the PSOs of slain BJP leader were not accompanying him when the attack took place.
Meanwhile, authorities have formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of BJP leader and his brother.
The SIT would be headed by Additional SP Parbaheet Singh while other members include DySP headquarter, Kishtwar, CPO Kishtwar Mansoor and SHO police station Kishtwar Inspector Sameer Jaleeni.
Meanwhile, three SSPs including Faisal Qurashi, Sandeep Wazir and Manohar Singh have been posted on special duty in Kishtwar to help the police to maintain calm.
In Doda district, administration imposed restrictions in some parts while curfew was enforced in Bhaderwah.
The army men patrolled the streets to ensure peace.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Doda, Shabir Malik said curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah and some other parts of Doda.
“In Doda, army was kept on standby to help the civil administration and police in case of any contingency,” he said.
Malik said administration would take a call on relaxing curfew tomorrow.
A bandh was observed in Ramban and Batote area to protest the killing of two brothers in Kishtwar.
Situation remained peaceful and there was no untoward incident.
Police had detained two SPOs and a young domestic help of BJP slain leader Anil Parihar and Ajit Parihar for their questioning at Police Station Kishtwar.
Police sources told Rising Kashmir that the domestic help was with the two when they were attacked by the unidentified gunmen.
Police have also rounded up both the SPOs posted with the BJP's state secretary but they were not with him, when the BJP leader and his brother were killed.
Meanwhile, the DC Kishtwar said the examination of 10th standard on Saturday would be held as per schedule.
“During curfew, the admit card and uniform of the students would be considered as curfew passes,” he said.