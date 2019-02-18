Curfew continues in Jammu for third day

Army, Police deployed in full strength: IGP Jammu 150 arsonists arrested: DC
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 17:
Curfew continued in Jammu for the third consecutive day Sunday as Army and Police were deployed in full strength to maintain law and order in the city.
The mobile internet continued to remain suspended on Sunday as well while the internet speed of the fixed line broadband connections was also reduced to prevent circulation of content that could amplify the situation.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma said the situation largely remained normal on Sunday.
However, Verma said curfew would continue on Monday as well.
“The authorities were monitoring the situation and a decision to relax curfew will be taken on Monday afternoon. We might give relaxation in curfew this evening to test the situation,” he said.
Verma said around 150 people involved in torching the vehicles had also been arrested.
The government had imposed curfew in Jammu city on Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community of Jammu living in different parts of the city.
Trouble erupted when a group of people belonging to rightwing organisation including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a procession carrying Indian flags through Gujjar Nagar area.
The protesters also attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters in Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The mob had gathered to vent their ire against Kashmiris and locals of these areas to protest the Pulwama militant attack in which 44 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
On Saturday, nine more Army columns were deployed in Jammu city, bringing the total to 18 columns, and the troops staged flag marches in sensitive localities.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, M K Sinha told Rising Kashmir that the situation was returning to normal and no major untoward incident were reported on Sunday.
“There were some minor clashes here and there. But no major incident was reported in the city,” Sinha said. “The Army and Police have been deployed in full strength.”
J&K Police has lodged nine FIRs against the “unknown arsonists” in connection with Friday violence in which dozens of vehicles belonging to Kashmiris were torched while several others were damaged.
“We have identified some perpetrators involved in Friday’s stone pelting and torching of vehicles. And many people have also been arrested,” Sinha said.