Curfew continues in Bhaderwah for second day

May 18, 2019 | IMRAN SHAH

The curfew remained in force in communally sensitive Bhaderwah valley of Doda district for the second day on Friday after killing of a middle aged man allegedly by cow vigilantes yesterday.

"Curfew continues to remain imposed in the town. There has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere. The situation is under control", Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Sagar Doifode, told PTI.

He said he has talked to the family of the deceased and they are satisfied with the action taken in the case.

The DC said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killing and police is investigation the case.

Denying reports in a section of media, Sagar said, "This is not a cow vigilantism case. It is not such an incident. Some people are deliberately giving it a communal colour."

The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers in the sensitive area across Bhaderwah today.

Meanwhile, Muslim community offered Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in Bhaderwah in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangements.

Imam Jama Masjid in Kishtwar appealed for peace and brotherhood in the society and strongly condemned the killing of Nayeem.

He demanded that perpetrators of the crime be punished severely.

Majlish-e-Shoora has called for bandh in Chenab Valley on May 18 (Saturday).

DC said police are investigating the case and asked the people not to spread rumours.

Sources said the policemen recorded the statement of injured person, who survived bid on life in yesterday’s attack in which Nayeem was killed.

Nayeem’s killing had triggered large scale protests in Bhaderwah yesterday with people coming out on roads and demanding action against the culprits.

The protestors resorted to stone pelting on Bhaderwah police station.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that he was victim of cow vigilantism and was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade.

Residents of Nalthi village told police that two to three persons were found moving under suspicious circumstances in the area which led to the firing.

Meanwhile, in Kishtwar, Hindu community observed partial bandh on the call of Sanatan Dharm Sabha against the killing of Parihar brothers and RSS leader in Kishtwar and press government to arrest the people involved in the attacks. (Aditional inputs from PTI)