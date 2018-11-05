Curfew continues for 5th consecutive day in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Curfew continues to remain imposed in Kishtwar town for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.
Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.
Police made fresh announcements on loudspeakers that curfew will continue in the town, reports said.
On Saturday and Sunday authorities had relaxed curfew for few hours in Kishtwar.
In Bhaderwah and Doda towns curfew was lifted by authorities on Sunday. However, restrictions under section 144 were in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the towns.
The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on last Thursday.
(Representational picture)